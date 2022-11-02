ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 19,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.78. 5,866,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076,644. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

