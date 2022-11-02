Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 119.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Restaurant Brands International worth $109,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,394,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

