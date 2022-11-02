Conifer (CNFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Conifer has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, President Brian J. Roney purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 510,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,464. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Brian J. Roney bought 100,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 510,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,464. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,000 over the last ninety days. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Conifer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.