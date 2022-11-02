Conifer (CNFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Conifer Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Conifer has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Conifer Company Profile
Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conifer (CNFR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.