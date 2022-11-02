Conflux Price Tops $0.0390 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $81.57 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00297403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00113557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00722352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00560811 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00229502 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.04076367 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $13,228,819.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

