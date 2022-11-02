Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.82

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMGGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$5.40. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 63,068 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$427.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.