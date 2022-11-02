Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.82

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$5.40. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 63,068 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$427.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

