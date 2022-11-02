Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 948,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 879,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.