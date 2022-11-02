Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.99. 236,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.66. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $124.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comfort Systems USA Company Profile
Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.
See Also
