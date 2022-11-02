Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,865,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,664,045. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Comcast by 224.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

