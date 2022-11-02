Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.
CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.
Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,865,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,664,045. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
