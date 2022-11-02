Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 11,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

COLB stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

