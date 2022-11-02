CoinEx Token Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $183.68 million and $367,732.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

