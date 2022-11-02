CoinEx Token Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $183.68 million and $367,732.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003139 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.
CoinEx Token Profile
CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
