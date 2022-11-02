CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.10. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

