CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 34,699 shares.The stock last traded at $25.45 and had previously closed at $25.34.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $532.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

In other CNB Financial news, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 412,027 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,629,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,792,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 294,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

