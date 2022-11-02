CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 466,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CNA traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. 362,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 23.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

