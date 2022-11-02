Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. Clorox also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.22 EPS.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.67. 1,552,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clorox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Clorox by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

