Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox stock opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.05. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

