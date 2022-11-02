Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,764 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the software company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.45. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

