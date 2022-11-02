Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $178.70

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.70 and last traded at $178.45, with a volume of 38047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.