Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Chegg Trading Down 2.1 %
CHGG traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,185. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 276.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
