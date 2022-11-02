Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Chegg Trading Down 2.1 %

CHGG traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,185. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Chegg

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 276.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.