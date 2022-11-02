Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charah Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. State Street Corp grew its position in Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Charah Solutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Charah Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charah Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHRA remained flat at $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,228. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charah Solutions ( NYSE:CHRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.49 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 219.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Charah Solutions

(Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.