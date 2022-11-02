Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $236.55

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 236.55 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 210.50 ($2.43). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.48), with a volume of 770,068 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.47) to GBX 280 ($3.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.15. The stock has a market cap of £395.95 million and a P/E ratio of 421.15.

Central Asia Metals Cuts Dividend

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

(Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.