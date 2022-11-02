Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.42-$4.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of CSR traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. 227,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.18 million, a P/E ratio of -37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -168.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Centerspace by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerspace by 71.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Centerspace by 23.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

