Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,729. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

