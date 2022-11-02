Cartesian Growth Co. II’s (NASDAQ:RENEU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Cartesian Growth Co. II’s (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cartesian Growth Co. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Cartesian Growth Co. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of RENEU stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,807. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $541,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

