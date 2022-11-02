Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 16,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $77.19.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.