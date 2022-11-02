Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.75

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.75 and last traded at C$45.07, with a volume of 274848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.10.

Capital Power Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.62.

Insider Activity

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,656,569.55. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,560. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total value of C$3,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,656,569.55. Insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,341 over the last 90 days.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

