California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Shares of CWT opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.39. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 83,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 751,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,215 shares of company stock worth $134,052. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.