Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $744.55

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BURGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 744.55 ($8.61) and traded as low as GBX 692.50 ($8.01). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 705 ($8.15), with a volume of 106,231 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 711.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 744.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 35,475.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 623.88%.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

