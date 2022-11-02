BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.97

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$91.97 and traded as low as C$90.90. BRP shares last traded at C$91.09, with a volume of 90,235 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.58.

BRP Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 12.3599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

