Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Target Price at $76.92

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.97. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $74.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

