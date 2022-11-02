Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Price Target at $1,904.11

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,904.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 3.7 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

