Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 923,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brinker International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

