Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Raised to $20.50 at Piper Sandler

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $20.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BWB. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance
BWB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 85,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
