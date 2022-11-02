BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Institutional Trading of BRC
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRC by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRC by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BRC by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BRC Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRCC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 232,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,444. BRC has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BRCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BRC to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Further Reading
