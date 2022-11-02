BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BRC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRC by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRC by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BRC by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 232,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,444. BRC has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that BRC will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BRC to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

