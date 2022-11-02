Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Sells $5,794,000.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. 1,072,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

