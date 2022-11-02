Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $55.17 on Monday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 612,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 360,173 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

