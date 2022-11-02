Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.20.
Boot Barn Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE:BOOT opened at $55.17 on Monday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Boot Barn
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 612,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 360,173 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
