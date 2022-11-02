boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.68) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

BHOOY opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

