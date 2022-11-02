BNB Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.41 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $320.28 or 0.01588772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $51.24 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,977,773 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,977,985.70824528 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 325.76674902 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1132 active market(s) with $1,145,704,358.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

