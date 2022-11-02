BNB Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.41 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $320.28 or 0.01588772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $51.24 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,977,773 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,977,985.70824528 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 325.76674902 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1132 active market(s) with $1,145,704,358.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.