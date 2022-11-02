BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.35

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.35, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.45.

The company has a market capitalization of C$410.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09.

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

