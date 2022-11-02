Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Update

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOAC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.