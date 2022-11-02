Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $111,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,674.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $111,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,674.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,977 shares of company stock worth $3,534,125. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.