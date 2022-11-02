Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,125. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

