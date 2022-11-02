Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (BVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Bluegreen Vacations has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $235.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BVH shares. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

