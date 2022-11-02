Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. 1,259,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,936. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

