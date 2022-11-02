Black Knight (BKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. Black Knight has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27.

Institutional Trading of Black Knight

Black Knight Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 592,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after acquiring an additional 42,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,368,000 after acquiring an additional 82,741 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Black Knight by 92.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Read More

