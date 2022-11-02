Bitkub Coin (KUB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $415,837.00

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $103.87 million and approximately $415,837.00 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00005727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain.

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

