Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for $8.57 or 0.00041799 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $104.58 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.74518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 8.72573673 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,081,638.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

