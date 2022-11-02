Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Hits $4.11 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 397.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $33,672.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00020386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

