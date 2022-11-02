Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.26 or 0.00084180 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $302.21 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00245479 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

