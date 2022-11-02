BioAtla (BCAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts expect BioAtla to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at BioAtla

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 6.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioAtla by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 243,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioAtla by 1,592.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 258,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.