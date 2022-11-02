Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.20 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BGFV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 804,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

